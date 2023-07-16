From left, Kristi Arrowood, executive director of Mountain Health Foundations; Susan Flesher, MD, Marshall Health pediatric hospitalist at Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and chair of Department of Pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (MUSOM); Melanie Akers, director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital (HFCH); Jamie Wolfe, state president and regional leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS); Stephen Greenhalgh, Welfare and Self Reliance Manager of LDS; Rachel Stanton, cardiac sonographer at CHH; Dr. Eduardo Pino, medical director of HFCH; and Jack Stines, MD, Marshall Health pediatric cardiologist and associate professor in the MUSOM, with the new echocardiogram equipment at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
HUNTINGTON — Patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital can now benefit from the new echocardiogram equipment funded by a gift from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
An echocardiogram uses sound waves to create pictures of the heart to show blood flow through the heart and heart valves. Pediatric cardiologists will be able to use this equipment to better detect heart disease and other heart conditions, according to Dr. Eduardo Pino, medical director of the children’s hospital and chief medical information officer for Mountain Health Network.
