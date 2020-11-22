Essential reporting in volatile times.

ONA — The Civil Air Patrol’s Mid-Valley Composite Squadron held a virtual change of command ceremony Nov. 10 where Lt. Col. Hank Luke relinquished command to Capt. Jason A. Hudak.

During Luke’s four-year tenure, the squadron earned the 2017 Outstanding Squadron of the Year, 2019 Squadron of Merit and the 2019 Quality Cadet Unit Award. Luke will continue as the squadron’s deputy commander for cadets.

Hudak has been a member of the squadron for the past two years and has been serving as the Mid-Valley Composite Squadron’s deputy commander for cadets, medical officer and the assistant safety officer. In addition, he serves as the Civil Air Patrol’s West Virginia Wing health services officer.

An in-person change of command ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. For details about the Civil Air Patrol, visit gocivilairpatrol.com.

