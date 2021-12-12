The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell County Del. Sean Hornbuckle

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, Dec. 14, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III will join with Democratic Party leaders for a virtual Roosevelt-Kennedy Celebration, during which Cabell County Del. Sean Hornbuckle will receive special recognition honoring him as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year.

Hornbuckle was selected by county Democratic leaders for his efforts and dedication to the Democratic Party in Cabell County.

The award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders feel have contributed most to the party’s efforts, said Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 36th annual Awards Celebration.

“Our goal is to recognize these special individuals who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said in a news release.

“The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every person in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people play a crucial role in the electoral process.”

