HUNTINGTON — Dr. Amy Vaughan, owner of Amy Vaughan Dermatology in Barboursville, recently helped Our Lady of Fatima Parish School in Huntington secure an $8,000 grant from the American Academy of Dermatology to build a shade structure over their playground.

Vaughan wrote a letter to the academy in support of the school’s efforts to secure a grant from its Shade Structure Program in August 2021. Before receiving the funds for the structure, OLOF had no shaded areas to protect its students and faculty from the risks of sun damage while outside.

