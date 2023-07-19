"Barbie," the movie directed by Greta Gerwig, debuts in the U.S. on Friday, July 21. The highly anticipated PG-13 film stars Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Here are some themed events happening in the Tri-State area to celebrate the movie's debut:
Savannah’s Bistro in Huntington is hosting a Barbie Brunch on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The brunch buffet menu features pink cinnamon rolls, pink waffles, watermelon and feta skewers, pink prosecco strawberries, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes. It includes two complimentary Malibu Barbie cocktails. The best-dressed Barbie wins a Savannah's gift certificate. There will be games, a photo booth, door prizes and more. Tickets are $75 per person and reservations are required.
Skateland of Huntington is hosting the “Chemical Valley Home Roller Derby Game: The Barbie Bout.” Doors open at noon and the event begins at 1 p.m. Admission is $10 and $5 for students.
Camp Landing in Ashland is hosting a“Barbie Pajama Party.”The party is scheduled for Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 23 for 5:30 and 8 p.m. The event on Friday is for ages 18 and up only. There will be a costume contest and themed concessions.
The SoAsh Haberdash boutique in Ashland is hosting a “Come On Barbie Let’s Go Party” event on Thursday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Sugar Whale Cookie Company will hold a Barbie-themed cookie decorating class during the event.Ticketsare $50.
The Old North Arcade in Huntington has two July drink specials themed around the two most popular movies of the summer: "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." The Malibooze Barbie is described as “a delicious and smooth tropical beverage that’s bright pink in color and big on flavor. Tastes similar to Crème Saver candies.” The Atom Bomb is “a shot of cinnamon Fireball dropped into a glass of peach nectarine Red Bull. A tasty and explosive flavor just like a cinnamon spiced cobbler.” Those who bring their ticket stub from either movie can get a dollar off either drink.
The Haute Wick Social in Huntington's Heritage Station offers a "Come on Barbie, Let’s go PARTY" event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Customers can shop for Barbie-themed candles or channel their inner Barbie by creating a fabulous signature scent for their dream house. Refreshments and snacks will be provided, along with special deals at Birds of a Feather Boutique, also in Heritage Station, and a swag bag with purchase while supplies last. Patrons who wish to create a candle must sign-up for the Barbie Party at www.thehautewicksocial.com. Cost is $40.
