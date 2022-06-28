HUNTINGTON — With Independence Day falling on a Monday this year, cities in the Tri-State are preparing for a weekend full of events.
Friday, July 1
- Ashland will begin its weekend-long event at 5 p.m. Friday with a Summer Motion carnival at the Ashland Riverfront. The carnival located on 15th Street and Front Street will have food vendors, inflatables, games and specialty booths. Tickets will be available on-site for rides and games, but admission to the carnival is free.
- Huntington will kick off July Fourth fireworks at Dawg Dazzle downtown on 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th streets. The free event starts at 7 p.m. Friday and will include musical acts and fireworks around 10 p.m. Music performances will include Tyler Booth, Holly Forbes, the Bob Thompson Unit and the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. No tickets are required, and lawn chairs are recommended.
- The Town of Wayne will have its annual July Fourth celebration event Friday at Wayne Town Park. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. and lead up to a finale of fireworks at 10 p.m. Activities will include games for children, a marshmallow roast, “dunk the mayor” from 6 to 7 p.m., live music by SMG Nashville recording artist Austin Adkins and The Coal Dust Holler band beginning at 7:15 p.m., as well as food and cold shaved ice throughout the evening.
Saturday, July 2
- Head to Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington on Saturday for the annual Summer Ice Cream Festival. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy homemade ice cream, music, dancing, cast-iron cooking, hand-blown glass demonstrations, sawmill and the shingle mill. To celebrate the country’s independence, Ben Franklin and Betsy Ross re-enactments will be featured in addition to the seven museums, artisans, animal encounters, Makerspace and adventure park, and the new biking course. General admission tickets are free for children 3 or under, $10 for ages 4-10, $12 for ages 11-17, $17 for ages 18-64 and $14 for seniors ages 65 and older.
- In Ceredo, the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni band will hit the stage in Town Square Park beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday for its annual concert event. The band will be preceded by a choral patriotic concert by the First Baptist Church Saints Alive Choir at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and people attending are asked to bring a chair. In the event of inclement weather (rain or extreme heat), the concert will be moved to First Baptist Church New Life Center located at 12th & Chestnut streets in Kenova.
- Milton’s Independence Day Celebration will be at the April Dawn Park at 1201 Smith St. The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m., with music, inflatables, games, cake walk, sand art, face painting, balloon twisting and prize drawings. Free food will be provided, such as hot dogs, watermelon, drinks, cake and snow cones.
- The Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade in South Point, Ohio, will begin at 2 p.m. in the South Point Park. The community can decorate their carts and should arrive early for cart inspections.
- Ashland will host its Summer Motion carnival and contemporary Christian night starting at 2 p.m. at the Ashland Riverfront. The carnival will have food vendors, inflatables, games and specialty booths, and RJ’s Entertainment & Promotion will present pro wrestling. Tickets will be available on-site for rides and games, but admission to the carnival is free. Musical performances will be by Riley Clemmons at 7:30 p.m. and a 9 p.m. concert by Danny Gokey, who placed third in “American Idol” Season 8.
- Fireworks will be displayed across the Ohio River — to be seen anywhere on the river of South Point, Kenova and Cattletsburg — as the fireworks will be set from a barge of the river. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m., and a musical accompaniment will be on South Point Radio 104.7.
Sunday, July 3
- For some holiday weekend exercise, Van Man Discs will host Dynamic Discs Trilogy Challenge from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Huntington. This year’s trilogy challenge will be one round at Rotary Park on Maupin Road from the short tees. Participants must use one of three play packs provided, as well as a mini and cooling towel. Entry fees are $35 for all three divisions.
- Ashland will host its Summer Motion carnival and classic rock night with gates open at 2 p.m. at the Ashland Riverfront. The carnival will have food vendors, inflatables, games and specialty booths. Tickets will be available on-site for rides and games, but admission to the carnival is free. A musical performance by 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by a 9 p.m. performance of Tommy DeCarlo of the band Boston.
- The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band will perform a patriotic concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in Ashland. The free concert will be at the bandstand in Central Park, and lawn chairs or picnic blankets are recommended.
Monday, July 4
- In Lavalette, holiday weekend activities continue Monday with Baker’s Towing putting on its annual fireworks event. The show will begin at 10 p.m.
- Barboursville Farmers Market will also light the sky with fireworks at 10 p.m. Monday at 6501 Farmdale Road. The event will begin at 4 p.m. with local food trucks.
- Ashland will host its Summer Motion carnival and country music night on Independence Day, with gates to open at 2 p.m. The carnival, located at Ashland Riverfront, will have food vendors, inflatables, games and specialty booths. Tickets will be available on-site for rides and games, but admission to the carnival is free. Musical performances include a 7 p.m. Filmore concert, a patriotic tribute at 8 p.m. and a 9 p.m. performance by Russell Dickerson. Fireworks will light the sky at 10:15 p.m.
- Hurricane, West Virginia, will have the biggest fireworks show in the city’s history at 10 p.m. Monday from the Water Tank Hill — with sponsors of Putnam County Bank and Electronic Services Inc. The day of free events will start at 2 p.m. with a city parade and continue from 3-8 p.m. with city park events. A petting zoo, inflatables and food will be included, as well as a Farley’s hot dog eating contest at 5 p.m. and a 6 p.m. performance by Eric Burgett.
- Westwood Christian Church in Ashland will host a Fourth of July community cookout at 424 Wheatley Road. From 2-6 p.m., the church will provide food, games, inflatables and live patriotic music.
- The annual Fly In Cafe Fourth of July Celebration will be from 7-11 p.m. at Fly In Cafe, 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington. The free event will start with music by Julie and Kelly Ray, followed by a sunset flag jump demonstration by the West Virginia Skydivers. Food and beverages will be sold in the cafe, and fireworks will begin at dusk.
- Buffalo will celebrate Fourth of July as early as 8 a.m. Monday with a 5K Walk Run at the Town Hall, followed by a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buffalo High School. An Independence Day parade will start at 1 p.m., and fireworks will be displayed at 10 p.m. across from the high school. With food, vendors and raffle booths all day, inflatables will be available from 2-8 p.m. and several musical performances will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. Musicians such as Randy Parsons, the 3 Amigos, the Mark IV, T&R Express, and the Highlanders will perform.