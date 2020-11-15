CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water recently announced today the recipients of its second Bottle Filling Station program.
This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 22 schools, public buildings, and community centers in seven counties throughout the state.
“We take our role as environmental stewards in West Virginia very seriously,” said Rob Burton, president of West Virginia American Water, in a news release. “Our team makes this program a priority as we educate customers on the importance of keeping our communities healthy and litter-free. These touchless bottle filling stations will deliver safe, quality tap water while also the reducing the amount of single-use plastics in West Virginia.”
Piloted in 2019, West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station program has provided bottle filling stations to 41 entities across West Virginia. This year’s program will provide a bottle filling station to the following organizations across the state, including:
- City of Huntington (Huntington)
- Salt Rock Elementary (Salt Rock)
- Spring Valley High School (Huntington)
- Wayne County Board of Education (Wayne)