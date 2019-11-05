CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water has announced the recipients of its pilot Bottle Filling Station Grant Program, providing stations to 10 organizations located throughout the company’s service area.
In its first year, the program aims to provide reusable bottle filling stations to nonprofit organizations, schools and local government facilities with the purpose of reducing harmful plastic waste from single-use bottles and encouraging hydration and healthy living among users.
Local grant recipients are AD Lewis Community Center, Huntington; Salt Rock Elementary School, Salt Rock; Putnam County Public Library, Hurricane.
A committee of West Virginia American Water employees reviewed and selected the organizations from more than 90 applications.