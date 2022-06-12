HUNTINGTON — Two Cabell Midland graduating seniors have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Lesage Lions Club.
Rylee Hightower and Mykenzie Nottingham were presented the awards June 6 by Scholarship Chairman Karen Hall-Dundas.
“These young ladies have promising futures ahead of them,” Hall-Dundas said.
Nottingham plans to become an attorney and Hightower aspires to be a nurse practitioner.
Hightower has been involved with FFA, Ridge Runners 4-H, Cabell County Junior Livestock Producers and National Honor Society. She also played varsity volleyball. She plans to attend Marshall University.
Nottingham was involved with the Leo Club, Key Club, National Honor Society, MU Alpha Theta and several science organizations.
She also spearheaded projects working with mental health awareness and foster children. She plans to attend West Virginia University.
The Lesage Lions Clubs awards scholarships annually to graduating seniors from Cabell Midland High School through funding from multiple activities throughout the year. There are plans for a benefit bingo day and a motorcycle ride this fall.
The Club’s other projects include children’s activities in the Lesage and Cox Landing area during major holidays.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.