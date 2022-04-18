HUNTINGTON — A local makeup artist is rethinking his future beauty career after being hired to perfect the faces of actors in a movie filmed in the area.
Billy Ramey, 29, was born and raised in Wayne County. He graduated from Wayne High School and lives in the county, where he works at a local health facility.
Ramey is also a local social media personality who in 2018 began his public Facebook journey as a makeup artist and enthusiast. He goes by “Billy Eyelash” on the page, a nod to the name of Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish.
On his page, Ramey does makeup, chats with supporters and uses his platform to inspire men in makeup.
Though Ramey has mostly focused on applying makeup looks to himself and friends and to promoting brands, the recent opportunity to work on a movie set has inspired him to push for more.
“After this exciting experience with being on my first movie set and having my first celebrity client, my whole outlook on my makeup career has shifted. I now want to push even harder and go outside my comfort zone and see what I can really achieve,” he said. “It definitely motivated me.”
During his three days on set, Ramey was tasked with keeping the actors from looking shiny, oily or imperfect for their roles in each scene. Ramey had to opportunity to work on set with actor John Schneider, who is starring in the movie called “The Good Fight.”
Schneider is an actor and country music artist best known for his role as Bo Duke in the 1980s hit show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
“Having been given this opportunity to work with a celebrity for the first time was so surreal,” Ramey said. “John is such a great guy, super nice and loves to make everyone laugh. He made being on set every day such a joy for us all.”
Ramey was hired after his friend Stephanie McClay, who is a beautician at the Hair Concepts salon in Barboursville, reached out to see if he would be interested in doing all the actors’ makeup on set, including Schneider’s.
McClay cut Ramey’s hair years ago and is familiar with his social media presence.
Ramey said his favorite aspect of beauty work on another person is seeing the transformation he can do to them, educating them on products and taking any of their insecurities and temporarily covering them up.
Working on a movie set provides the same experience, with the addition of being able to be seen once the film is completed.
“(I love) giving them the utmost confidence they should feel naturally in their everyday life,” Ramey said.
Ramey began getting interested in makeup around 2009 and later fell “completely in love” with the art of transforming and perfecting a face.
Ramey said he is thankful for not only the support he receives on social media but also the memories made during the movie experience.
“I just wanna thank everyone on set for being so kind and welcoming — you made my first movie set job such a fantastic memory,” he said. “Also, I want to thank all my friends, family and amazing social media supporters for being just as excited as I was and showing so much love to me.”
To follow “Billy Eyelash” on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/BillyRameyMUA.