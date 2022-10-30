The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Department of West Virginia State Commandant Michael McLain, left, presents the Hershel “Woody” Williams Detachment 340 Charter to Detachment Commandant Rick Shank during a charter presentation ceremony on Oct. 24 at American Legion Post 16 in Huntington.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps League has renamed itself as the Hershel “Woody” Williams Detachment 340.

Commandant Rick Shank said the detachment started to form in 1951 and was officially chartered on Nov. 12, 1971, and has been active ever since.

