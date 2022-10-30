Department of West Virginia State Commandant Michael McLain, left, presents the Hershel “Woody” Williams Detachment 340 Charter to Detachment Commandant Rick Shank during a charter presentation ceremony on Oct. 24 at American Legion Post 16 in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps League has renamed itself as the Hershel “Woody” Williams Detachment 340.
Commandant Rick Shank said the detachment started to form in 1951 and was officially chartered on Nov. 12, 1971, and has been active ever since.
The late Williams — the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II before his death — was a life member and past commandant of the detachment, a past Department of West Virginia commandant, and the founder of the Department of West Virginia Marine Corps League Hershel “Woody” Williams Scholarship Foundation, which has supported Marines and their families for 24 years and granted 148 scholarships totaling $130,000.
Members of the Hershel “Woody” Williams Detachment 340 encourage all Marines to become involved in the Marine Corps League to show their loyalty to one another and to the families of those who never got to come home. The Marine Corps League offers all Marines and qualified Fleet Marine Force Corpsman and Fleet Marine Force Chaplains of every era, rank and unit an opportunity to participate in an organization of Marines.
