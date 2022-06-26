HUNTINGTON — McDonald’s owner-operators in the Huntington area will donate $14,522 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington after successful Give a Little Love and Shamrock Shake campaigns earlier this year.
“McDonald’s customers have always been the driving force that enables families to stay at local Ronald McDonald Houses when managing the needs of a sick child,” said Julie Childers, interim executive director at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington. “We are continuously grateful for this support. The money raised will help those who need the services of (Ronald McDonald House Charities) as well as children who participate in any of the programs we sponsor locally.”
Leading up to Valentine’s Day, McDonald’s customers could purchase a $1, $2 or $5 heart that would be displayed inside the McDonald’s restaurant, with proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Participating McDonald’s restaurants also donated 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake to local Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters.
“We’re always thrilled to be able to help Ronald McDonald House Charities serve families when they need them most,” said local McDonald’s owner-operator Tom Wolf. “These two campaigns were yet another opportunity for our customers and us, as business owners, to give back to an organization that does so much for others.”
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington provides a “home away from home” for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals. They provide guest families with all the comforts of home, plus a local support network, so they can focus on their child’s healing.
