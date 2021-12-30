HUNTINGTON — West Virginia isn’t known as a jazz music hub, yet this great and original American musical genre does exist here. The great musician Bob Thompson, for one, keeps jazz music alive in the Tri-State in these modern times while Mountain State natives like Don Redman made their mark in the first half of the 20th century in the jazz field.
Fortunately, where there is a university, there is jazz music taught and performed on campus. One current Marshall University music student who is quickly making her mark in local clubs and venues is Veezy Coffman.
Coffman is a sax player who has established regular gigs in Huntington, Ashland and even Ironton at a young age, determined to entertain audiences and push jazz music forward in the Tri-State while learning her craft. She has also branched out into Appalachian roots and folk music by joining up with the 1937 Flood band in recent years. On Friday night, however, Coffman plans to bring in the New Year with jazz on her mind here in the Jewel City.
Veezy Coffman and her father, Gary Coffman, will host a jazz music-filled New Year’s Eve party at the New Jockey Club from 10 p.m. until after midnight. The venue is located at 938 4th Ave., Huntington. More information can be found at 304-690-0027.
“My dad used to play when I was really little, and I’d sit on the couch and listen to him,” said Veezy Coffman. “He minored in music when he was younger. There was one point when he made the saxophone growl, and I said, ‘OK, I have to be just like you one day.’ So, I picked up the sax, and he turned me onto the dark side, and it’s been that way ever since.”
Coffman joined her middle school band. In high school, she was fortunate enough to be in a school that supported a jazz ensemble, which gladly kept her from marching with the regular band on the turf at the weekly football games.
Along the way, Coffman began to study jazz music heavily and began to grow fond of the early days of the genre. While she appreciates the current jazz scene, she became fascinated by jazz music’s first heroes.
“I really like the music of Bix Beiderbecke (1903-1931), who was a trumpet player,” said Coffman. “He was awesome, and I try to mimic Bix as often as I can. I also like Stan Getz, who was a jazz sax player who came along a little later (1927-1991). I also like the baritone sax player Gerry Mulligan. I love his album ‘Two Of A Mind,’ which is a great duet album with Paul Desmond. Ella Fitzgerald is also awesome, and I listen to her all of the time. I went to Charleston recently and found a cool vinyl album by Ella, and I’m pretty happy about that.”
Coffman began to boldly play in front of the public at a very early age.
“I started playing out about five years ago during my junior year in high school,” said Coffman. “My first public gig was in Ashland. I played in a small jazz combo with about three or four of us, and we practiced for about six months before we decided we were good enough to go out and play. Then, the first place that hired us, hired us back again, and we were regulars there for about a year. After we all went off to college, I continued playing in Ashland at The Guitar Bar, where I still perform. Recently, I have branched out into Ironton and Huntington, playing at the New Jockey Club, which I started about eight months ago, and I’m sticking with them as they are really cool people. Actually, everybody that I work for or ever worked for have been super cool.”
When she was a teenager, West Virginia’s Jazz Ambassador Bob Thompson heard her play and invited her to come up and sit in with his band onstage, and Coffman made it happen, although she was anxious.
“I was in Ashland playing at the first restaurant I ever worked for, and Bob Thompson was playing at the same restaurant later that night,” said Coffman. “So, I went to dinner with my family, and Bob had heard me play earlier when he came in for his dinner. When he was onstage with his band, he says, ‘Well go and get your saxophone out of your car, Vanessa, and come and play a few songs with us.’ I sat in with them, and it was a huge learning experience. It was super scary but awesome. It was terrifying, actually, as I didn’t know what to do. So, I got up there, and we jammed on two songs, and we all hit it off really cool. I remember sitting onstage and freaking out because they were established, awesome musicians and here I was, this goofy kid from high school. Then, they all just looked over at me. So, I did a solo because I didn’t know what else to do. But I apparently ended up doing the right thing, and they complimented me afterwards. Even though I was young, I felt super accomplished because the Bob Thompson Unit said I did a good job.”
Coffman is a much better musician these days, yet that early encouragement from Thompson is something she will never forget.
Now, Coffman is at Marshall University, where she is learning about the history of jazz while performing with a college combo that she is excited about. She would like to go on tour eventually, but only for about 10 to 15 years before settling down and perhaps owning a restaurant where she can perform on a regular basis while staying close to home.