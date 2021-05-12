HUNTINGTON — Staci Coburn has spent the last 22 years as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center, and she believes she is meant to be helping people.
“Honestly, I love being a floor nurse. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” she said. “I’ve never had a desire to work in an office or to be anywhere but the hospital because I like being hands-on and helping my patients. I feel like that’s what I was meant to do.”
Born and raised in Wayne County, Coburn graduated from the St. Mary’s registered nursing program and began her career in 1998.
While she has seen her fair share of patients, Coburn said she’s also seen students become residents, and residents become full-blown nurses and doctors.
Coburn currently works as a medical surgery nurse, but she spent the first 20 years of her career working as a pediatric nurse.
When St. Mary’s joined Cabell Huntington Hospital to form Mountain Health Network in 2018, pediatrics was fully transferred to Cabell and the St. Mary’s pediatric department closed. Coburn said she had the option to transfer, but St. Mary’s felt like home.
Even though she no longer focuses on pediatrics, Coburn said every now and then she’ll run into a former patient in public, and she’s always glad to see them healthy and happy.
Now in medical surgery, Coburn’s job requires her to monitor and assist patients before and after surgery so they recover quickly and can be sent home.
The COVID-19 pandemic did affect her job, but not in the ways that some people may think, she said. Of course, there was regular coronavirus testing and the medical center saw an increase of patients, but it was the restricted visitation that had the greatest impact.
“Honestly the roughest part was when you had patients and their family members could not be with those patients,” she said. “So not only were you taking care of those patients physically, but you had to be there extra emotionally, mentally, for that patient because you were the only one sometimes that they were seeing day-to-day.”
St. Mary’s is now offering limited visitation, allowing one person per patient at a time, which Coburn said helps, but sometimes it was hard to see people alone before the restriction was partially lifted.
Having family around can help people recover quicker, Coburn said, just because their mental health is often better when they have familial and friendly support.
In her time at St. Mary’s, Coburn has also had the opportunity to teach some of the program’s students and watch them develop as hospital staff.
“They work our schedule and we help them learn to be a nurse because you don’t always learn everything by books,” Coburn said. “It gives them that hands-on experience. That’s a very rewarding thing because not only are you doing your normal, everyday job with your patients, but you also have a student nurse that’s with you and you teach and show them how to be a nurse.”
Teaching students is a good opportunity, Coburn said, and she decided she wanted to be a nurse in high school so that she could help others.