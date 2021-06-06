HUNTINGTON — Members of the Pilot Club of Huntington recently attended the 81st annual District Convention of the Kentucky-Ohio-West Virginia District of Pilot International via Zoom for two days. The local club was in charge with Harriett Evans, president, as convention chair where 68 members attended with 13 pilots from the local club.
Governor Marie Gravely presided over the meeting. The executive committee representative of Pilot International was Barbara Crow of Louisiana. Other members of the District Administrative Council were Jan Flinchum, governor-elect from Huntington; Pat Gwyn, secretary from Pilot Club of Akron, Ohio; and Terry Otterback, treasurer from Pilot Club of Greater Toledo, Ohio.
The Pilot Club of Huntington was the recipient of the Governors Award, 250 Club and Pacesetter Awards.
Jan Flinchum of the Pilot Club of Huntington was installed as the 2021-22 governor of the Kentucky-Ohio-West Virginia District. Pat Gwyn was installed governor-elect, Aynn Titchnal from the Millennium Pilot Club of Central Ohio as secretary and JoAnne Mason from Kentucky was installed as treasurer. They will take office on July 1, 2021. Kathy Marich, 2010-11 past governor of the district, was the installing officer. Also, ECR Barbara Crow charged Jan Flinchum to come to the PI Convention to be installed to the Pilot International Board of Directors.
Pilot International is a service organization of executive, business and professional leaders from six countries, with service focus on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others. Pilot International will approach the milestone of 100 years with its Annual Convention in Atlanta, Georgia, in July. Local club president Evans will be the club’s delegate also attending from the local club is Mary Pat Owen.
This year, the club is celebrating its 80th anniversary.