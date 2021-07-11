MILTON — A Milton resident was recently named the West Virginia Rotarian of the Year after being recognized for his commitment to community service and his ability to carry on service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Todd Nelson, a Realtor and former president of the Milton Rotary Club, said he was grateful for the award and his successes are because of the entire chapter’s commitment to serving the community.
“I’m thankful that people noticed and that I was able to help the community in a way that gets recognized,” he said. “The whole point is to help others, and it’s great that we can raise money to help with that, but our whole goal is trying to help improve the surrounding area.”
Nelson joined the Milton Rotary Club in 2018 and has organized projects and donated items to help those around him, said new club president Nathan Gainer.
Even during the ice storms and flooding in early 2021, Nelson purchased items to donate to those in need.
Gainer said Nelson has contributed to their chapter by being a good leader, essentially leading them to better serve the community.
“He was the president for two years, but even before, he has always been a leader,” Gainer said. “He has helped guide us to projects and helped carry out different events, and he has just made our service to the community better, which is what this whole club is about.”
Gainer said Nelson also helped them carry on through COVID-19 by setting up virtual meetings and working with others to adjust events to be safe.
As one of the smaller Rotary clubs in West Virginia with about 20 members, Gainer said he believed having a local recipient of the Rotarian of the Year award further demonstrated the impact they have made on the community.
West Virginia Del. Daniel Linville, also a member of the Milton Rotary Club, attended the club’s meeting last week and presented the award to Nelson.
Linville told attendees Nelson has helped the club succeed in its service, even during the pandemic, and they would not have been as successful without him.
“The things that this group has accomplished and the difference that we’ve made in the community is incredible, and that’s all been with Todd at the helm,” Linville said.
The community service-based organization has worked to address new issues and uplift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of their projects have included paying for the town’s ice cream truck on specified days and donating jump ropes to Milton Elementary School.
Nelson said earlier in the year, the Rotary Club wanted to donate items to schools to assist since students were dealing with virtual learning. The club decided on jump ropes because students could take them home, and even when they could be brought to school, each student would have their own, he said.
The club has also continued with regular annual events, such as Breakfast with Santa and a spaghetti dinner, to help fund the organization’s scholarships, and Nelson said they look forward to getting back to normal as COVID-19 cases decrease.