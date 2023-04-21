SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Local resident Stacy Murray-Medcalf’s dreams of being a published author came true in February, when she was chosen to be a part of a testimonial anthology book project by Tina Beatty of Charleston that would focus on Beatty’s ministry, “I Lived To Tell It.”
Murray-Medcalf has been writing poems, songs and short stories since she was a child. She was the editor for a weekly column, "Wolf Howls," while in eighth grade at Montgomery Middle School in West Virginia, which evolved into a radio broadcast.
Throughout her teenage years, Murray-Medcalf endured several periods of adversity, which she says led to brokenness and some depression. She learned to put her emotions on paper and eventually had penned a collection of over 100 poems/writings.
"I Lived To Tell It: Testimonial Anthology" sparked a flame in Murray-Medcalf that she says had grown dim. Although she had authored several columns for the annual Think Pink for Breast Cancer campaign in The Herald-Dispatch, and been featured in several magazines, she had been stagnant in putting in the work.
“Having Dr. Beatty, as well as the other contributing authors to bounce ideas off of and get direction from made the process so much easier. It also helped that I had a deadline and I had to be accountable to someone other than myself,” she said.
Murray-Medcalf's husband, Larry, had always encouraged her to write a book because of the multitude of papers and binders filled with her work that laid around the house. She said she planned to surprise Larry with the anthology book.
Her chapter in “I Lived To Tell It" is titled "Through the Eyes of the Seventh Child." She was able to dedicate it to Larry's memory, as he died unexpectedly in December 2022.
Murray-Medcalf will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at the Tri-State Worship Center, 901 Solida Road in South Point, Ohio, to sign copies of the newly released anthology. Books can be purchased on site or by mail for those who are not local.
The event is open to the public. There will be light refreshments and door prizes.
