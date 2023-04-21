The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I Lived To Tell It Anthology Book pic.jpg

"I Lived To Tell It" is newly released.

 Submitted photo

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Local resident Stacy Murray-Medcalf’s dreams of being a published author came true in February, when she was chosen to be a part of a testimonial anthology book project by Tina Beatty of Charleston that would focus on Beatty’s ministry, “I Lived To Tell It.”

Murray-Medcalf has been writing poems, songs and short stories since she was a child. She was the editor for a weekly column, "Wolf Howls," while in eighth grade at Montgomery Middle School in West Virginia, which evolved into a radio broadcast.

