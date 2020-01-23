While it is true that most Americans do not often think of the amount of U.S. troops that are deployed overseas right now, they do support them overwhelmingly. In recent months, however, the plight of the American soldier overseas in harm’s way was brought to the fore again with the news of the conflicts in Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.
The truth is, we have more than 60,000 troops abroad, as we speak, on active duty. There are many ways for everyday Americans to help support U.S. soldiers, including a special organization that was created in the Tri-State that was started on a whim, yet every year reaches more and more of our men and women in the armed services.
This will be the third year for Liza Dixon’s Care Packages For Soldiers benefit run. It all began as a birthday charity event when Dixon decided to raise money and put together care packages for our troops as a way to celebrate her birth anniversary. But then the idea took off and every year since then has seen more and more care packages put together, wrapped and sent to troops that are doing the business of our nation. Dixon is now the creator and coordinator of the Care Packages for Soldiers organization.
After the past two years of care packages sent overseas, many letters from appreciative soldiers have been sent back in return.
“Every year that we did this, it gets a little bit easier,” Dixon said. “We get into a groove when it comes to what to do to make these care packages happen. We would like to match or exceed what we did last year, which was to put together and send 419 packages. After last year’s parcels were mailed, we got about 50 letters back from grateful soldiers who received them. They let us know how much they appreciated our packages, and one soldier even said that it happened to be his birthday and that was the only package he got that day.”
One thing is for sure about Liza Dixon’s Care Packages for Troops charity, and that is the fact that it is a grassroots entity, meaning she depends on the help of volunteers and donations from everyday people as well as participating companies and sponsors in Ashland and the surrounding eastern Kentucky region as well as in Huntington.
How you can help
As far as what Dixon is requesting per the items that will be sent to the soldiers, the key is to bring travel-size products such as baby powder, lotion, toothpaste, deodorant, body wash, lip balm, shampoo and more. Feminine hygiene items are also needed. Small food items are also requested by troops stationed in the middle of nowhere, such as small packages of peanut butter, nuts, dried fruits, hard candy, seasonings, microwave popcorn, and various breakfast and snack bars. Non-food items are also needed, including playing cards, magazines, puzzle books, pen, paper and stamps for letters, antibiotic creams, eye drops, salves and ointments, storage bags and more.
More requested items are listed on the official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CarePackagesForSoldiersKy/.
Once these items have been purchased, there are official drop-off boxes located at the following places:
- Texas Roadhouse in Ashland
- Huntington YMCA
- Ashland Elks Lodge
- Secondhand Rose store in Ashland
- City National Bank inside King’s Daughters Medical Center
- Central Baptist Church in Ashland
- Hopewell United Methodist Church in Grayson, Kentucky
- Grayson Fire Department
- Ashland YMCA
- Ashland Daily Independent newspaper lobby
- Family Dollar on 13th Street in Ashland
- Roger Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth, Ohio
For those who cannot make it to any of these locations or would like to donate from afar, monetary donations can be sent to 500 Prichard St., Ashland, KY 41102, or by the PayPal account associated with the email cartercitychick@gmail.com.
New this year, an Amazon.com wish list page has been set up at tinyurl.com/TristateCarePackages.
Donations will be accepted until April 17. At that time, volunteers will be needed to gather and wrap the care packages. The next step will be the fundraisers hosted and the donations sought for the cost of shipping these boxes overseas. Last year, the shipping bill was around $5,000. Anyone who runs a company, restaurant, club or other entity who has ideas on a potential fundraiser is asked to contact Dixon at 606-694-6486.