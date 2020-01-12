CHARLESTON — Fifty-six leaders from across the state have accepted invitations to participate in the 2020 Class of Leadership West Virginia.
Throughout this year members of the class will travel to different communities in West Virginia to receive broad-based education on critical topics and have opportunities to improve their leadership skills.
The class will include:
- Cara Bailey, Marshall University (Huntington)
- Kellie Conklin, AEP -Appalachian Power (Scott Depot)
- David J. Patton MD Inc. (Scott Depot)
- Jenna Ramsey, The C.I. Thornburg Company, Inc (Huntington)
Michael Robie, Charleston Area Medical Center (Hurricane)
- Leigh Shepard, City National Bank (Point Pleasant)
- Jamie Smith, Alcon Research (Huntington)
- Adam Stollings, Charleston Main Streets (Chapmanville)
- Ryan Stoner, Coalfield Development Corp. (Wayne)
The eight-month program cultivates leaders from a variety of employers throughout West Virginia and enhances their knowledge not only of the challenges facing the state, but also its unique attributes and diversity. Leadership West Virginia, affiliated with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, works to develop and motivate a cross-section of leaders who can and should use their talents and abilities to inspire others and foster a new spirit of energy, enthusiasm and vitality throughout the state. The program now has more than 1,400 alumni from across the state and graduates from 54 counties.