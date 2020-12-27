CHARLESTON — Secretary of State Mac Warner announced that 41 West Virginia high schools registered 85% to 100% of their eligible senior class to vote during the 2019-20 school year, qualifying them for the Jennings Randolph Award.
Celebrating its 26th year, the Jennings Randolph Award program is an effort by the Secretary of State’s Office working with county clerks to encourage students to discuss the importance of civic engagement and to register to vote. The Award is named for the late U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph, a West Virginia native, who sponsored the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which reduced the voting age from 21 to 18. It took Randolph 29 years to get Congress to pass the amendment and to send it to the states for ratification.
West Virginia’s public and private high schools that register at least 85% of their eligible students to vote are honored with the award for their efforts.
The Jennings Randolph Award “Gold Level” is given to West Virginia high schools that register 100% of their eligible senior class to vote. The “Silver Level” is awarded to schools that register at least 85%.
As part of the Jennings Randolph Award program, schools that qualify are also eligible to nominate up to two students for Honorary Secretary of State recognition. The list of 2019-20 honorees will be announced at a later date.
2019-20 Jennings Randolph award winners include:
Boone County
Scott High School*
Sherman High School
Van High School*
Cabell County
Saint Joseph Central Catholic High School*
Logan County
Logan High School
Putnam County
Buffalo High School*
Schools that registered 100% of their senior class to vote have achieved the Gold Level and are marked with an asterisk.