HUNTINGTON — The first and only chartered U.S. Navy Seabee Veterans of America (SVA) Unit in West Virginia, based in Huntington, invites all Seabee veterans to consider joining the organization.
Huntington SVA Island X-1’s veteran members join together to share in the pride of their service while providing public support to charitable organizations.
The group meets monthly for informal dinner meetings with spouses and guests and different area restaurants. They also enjoy family outings such as picnics, parades and holiday parties.
Annual membership fees are $20. While enrollment officially runs from July 1-30, enrollments are accepted at any time throughout the year and members are committed to nothing but fellowship.
Veterans from other military branches are also welcome to join as non-paying associate members.
Applications and more information can be obtained by calling Island Secretary John Turner at 304-453-1474.