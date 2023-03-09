HUNTINGTON — Ally Fletcher grew up in a Huntington-based family that played music and valued music.
Her father Greg Fletcher, for example, achieved a level of fame while performing with country music star Billy Ray Cyrus. As a member of Cyrus’s Sly Dog band, the elder Fletcher not only kept the rhythm for Cyrus in the early days when they played gigs in small clubs like The Ragtime Lounge on the West End of Huntington, but he was also there when lightning struck and Cyrus’ song “Achy Breaky Heart” took over the country music radio airwaves.
Fletcher’s mother also performed in public as the Angie Fletcher Band back in the day.
But, despite the abundance of music being played by her parents, it was never forced on Ally Fletcher. As a result, she was able to find her own musical path and was given space to find and follow her muse. Since then, she has distinguish herself as an artist with a unique approach to performing.
On Friday, March 10, Ally Fletcher and her band will perform at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden beginning at 9 p.m. The triple bill will also feature Tucker Riggleman and the Cheap Dates and Corey Zornes. The show is 18 and older, and the venue is located at 741 6th Ave., Huntington.
“My parents would perform all over the Tri-State and when they played, I would go,” said Ally Fletcher. “While other kids were spending their time playing sports and hanging out with their friends, I was at the bars with my parents playing music. I was a drummer for a long time. Then, when my mom was in an accident in 2012 and had to quit playing music, I started fooling around with the guitar a little bit. I was really into Nirvana at the time and I wanted to play like Kurt Cobain so bad, so I would just sit there about five inches from the TV screen and watch his hands, and that is how I learned how to play. I was about 11 years old then.”
Fletcher performed some live shows while just 12 years of age at a house concert venue in town called Porch Unplugged. She did not take songwriting seriously, however, until she was about 14 or so, and she has come a long way since then.
Now, at 22, Fletcher has lived some life and has more things to write about and sing about in her original compositions. Unfortunately, she has experienced some negative times as she reached adulthood, and she is not afraid to deal with those issues head on in her original music. While Fletcher doesn’t play country music, per se, her music reflects the old adage of “write about what you know” while presenting her music with an attitude of “three chords and the truth.”
Fletcher’s latest single is called “Kiss Of Death” and it can be heard on Spotify and other sources of streaming music. The cut presents Fletcher’s unique singing voice and acoustic guitar surrounded by atmospheric and powerful rock music as she takes on the subject of domestic violence unflinchingly.
“When it comes my songwriting, I feel like I always have ideas brewing,” said Fletcher. “I’ve been through a lot of things that I think the average person doesn’t experience, or that anybody should have to experience. So, as a result, my mom always says to me that I never write happy songs. But, it’s not that I’m not a happy person, because I am. It’s just how I operate as a songwriter because it is easier for me to take the hurt that I’ve experienced and turn that into something meaningful, because that seems authentic to me. I’m not opposed to writing happy songs one day, but I want it to finds its way to me, genuinely. I don’t want to write happy songs that sound like a cheap shot or that make me sound like I’m not being the real me, because that approach lacks integrity, like I’m trying to appeal to an audience that isn’t mine.”
Fletcher is a part of the locally owned Exclaim Records label family. One cool result of being a part of an organization like that is her band was formed from that collective pool of talent. It is a great example of gifted local folks working together to make real music and art.
Fletcher is looking forward to once again playing on the stage of The Loud, a venue where she watched other groups emerge and perform at an impressive level in her younger years. Now, however, it is her turn to shine.
“I’ve played at The Loud several times before, and I feel like that place is a second home to me,” said Fletcher. “I grew up with it when it was still called The V Club, mainly because 18-year-olds are allowed to see shows there. Years and years ago, my parents were in the first band to play there when they switched from the name Valhalla to The V Club, and I’ve known the owners of this venue for what seems like my whole life. They are great people and they have done a lot for my family and I appreciate them.”
