HUNTINGTON — Cicada Books & Coffee, a used book store and coffee shop on 14th Street West in Huntington, has resumed meetings for its Tasty Reads Book Club.
The group met Monday, Aug. 3, to discuss the book “Julie & Julia,” by Julie Powell, in honor of Julia Child’s birthday month.
RSVPs were requested, as space was limited, and attendees were asked to wear masks to the event.
Individual small bite-size snacks, including Madeleine cookies, and complimentary coffee and water were provided by Cicada Books.
The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. For more information, join the Facebook group Tasty Reads Book Club.