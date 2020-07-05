Miranda Brooke Vaughn, a rising senior at Cabell Midland High School, was selected as one of 15 finalists in the state for the West Virginia Scholar Program competition.
Vaughn was chosen as a finalist after submitting an essay answering the question “How do you plan, through your education, to improve the state of West Virginia or make an impact here?” She is now competing for a full, four-year scholarship at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
The 15 finalists are voted on by listeners of MetroNews, a sponsor of the scholarship competition.
To vote for Vaughn, visit http://www.wvscholar.com/vote.cfm and select “Miranda Brooke Vaughn.” Voters will be prompted to provide an email address, where they will have to confirm their vote.
On the site, Vaughn’s photo, biographical information and the essay she wrote will be posted as well. Voting for this competition begins July 6 and ends July 31.