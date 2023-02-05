CHARLESTON — As the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Andrew and Amy Vaughan Fellowship Program, three high school juniors have been selected to serve as the 2023 Student Symphonic Fellows. These students were chosen following January auditions and interviews at the Clay Center.
Christian Garnes, from Huntington High School; Brooke Miller, from Hurricane High School; and Audrey Sundstrom, from Parkersburg South High School, were all chosen as the 2023 Vaughan Fellows.
These students will build upon their knowledge and mastery of music by sitting on stage alongside WVSO musicians during rehearsals, according to a news release. They will also meet renowned guest artists during the second half of the Elliot Foundation Symphonic Series and will conduct personal research about the music the WVSO performs.
Garnes, Miller and Sundstrom were three of ten fellowship finalists from across the state. To be an eligible finalist, applicants completed an application that included a personal essay explaining their interest in the program as well as their professional and academic goals and submitted at least two letters of recommendation. Finalists auditioned and interviewed before the fellowship selection committee on Jan. 20.
Garnes, who plays trumpet, is an active member in Huntington High School’s music programs, including marching and concert bands, jazz band, show choir and chamber choir. He is a member of the West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra and has participated in the Marshall University Honor Band Wind Symphony, the 2023 WV All-State Band where he placed third chair trumpet, and the NAFME All-National Honor Band in Maryland. He is also a composer and has entered several of his pieces into competitions. He was selected as a finalist for the National Young Composers Challenge for his piece “Bicycle Ride” for symphony orchestra and attended the Young Composers Program at the Cleveland Institute of Music, where his piece “Onyx Vibrations” was performed live.
Miller, a flute player, is a member of Hurricane High School’s concert and marching bands and also performs at her church. She has participated in Solo and Ensemble Festivals, Putnam All-County Band, All-Area Band in Huntington, various college Honor Bands and has made All-State Band for two years. She teaches beginning flute lessons to two Hurricane Middle School students in addition to her own weekly private lessons and rigorous practice schedule. She has recently been selected to participate in a masterclass at West Virginia State University in the spring.
Sundstrom plays saxophone in Parkersburg South High School’s symphonic band, jazz band, marching band, and a student-led saxophone quartet. She enjoys playing different styles and varieties of music, and has played in large concert bands, jazz or big bands, and small chamber groups. She has performed at the WVMEA State Honors Recitals and has participated in Solo and Ensemble festivals. In summer 2022, she was selected to attend the Governor’s School for the Arts in the instrumental music discipline, where she was spent three weeks engaging with other young artists in the state.
Other finalists were Aiden Swan, a junior at Tyler Consolidated High School, Caleb Messer, a junior at Scott High School, Clara Long, a senior Greenbrier East High School, David Haynes, a junior at Capitol High School, Ethan Perry, a sophomore at Parkersburg South High School, Kyle Jones, a senior at St. Mary’s High School, and Meadow Taylor, a junior at Herbert Hoover High School.
Sponsored by Dr. Andrew and Amy Vaughan of Charleston, this fellowship program began in 2002 to develop and encourage West Virginia high school students to pursue careers as professional musicians, educators, composers or conductors.
