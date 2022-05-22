WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies recently to celebrate its newest graduates. A total of 2,068 graduates received their degrees from Cumberlands that weekend.
The following local students graduated this spring:
Tiffany Tussey of Ashland, who completed their Master of Arts Education in special education P-12.
Tonia Adams of Ashland, who completed their Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling.
Allison Wilcox of Ashland, who completed their Master of Arts Education in school counseling.
Jacob Perkins of Grayson, who completed their Master of Business Administration.
Gentry Arnold of Ashland, who completed their Master of Arts Education in school counseling.
Amanda Langstaff of Grayson, who completed their Master of Arts Education in school counseling.
Thulasidhar Kattamreddy of Huntington, who completed their Master of Science in information systems security.
Jeffrey Kennard of Ashland, who completed their Education Specialist in Principal.
Cole Brammer of Grayson, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Taylor Yanero of Huntington, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Mary Robinson of Catlettsburg, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Krista Richardson of Grayson, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Lauren Brewer of Ashland, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Freddie Wooten of Huntington, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Seth Caudill of Catlettsburg, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Whitney Underwood of Grayson, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Leanne Bradley of Catlettsburg, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Misty Kouns of Grayson, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Camryn Caudill of Catlettsburg, who completed their Master of Arts in teaching.
Alexis Lunsford of Catlettsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
Haley Stewart of Catlettsburg, who completed their Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Brianna Zimmerman of Ashland, who completed their Master of Arts Education in literacy specialist.
Michelle Ekers of Ashland, who completed their Associate of Applied Science in human services.
