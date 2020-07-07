LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 2,610 undergraduate students have qualified for the Spring 2020 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky. Among them are:
Abigail Eplin, of Barboursville; Gracyn Courtright, of Hurricane; Katelynn Vest, of Hurricane; Lauren Duespohl, of Hurricane; Julia Acevedo, of Hurricane; Ashlyn Pechon, of Hurricane; Madeline Howell, of Huntington; Annamarie Coughenour, of Huntington; Malina Serrano, of Huntington; Isabella Chirico, of Huntington; Jason Zheng, of Ashland; Hannah Gillette, of Ashland; John Justice, of Ashland; Daniel Abul-Khoudoud, of Ashland; Keandre Jordan, of Ashland; Hannah Layne, of Ashland; Olivia Martin, of Ashland; Maya Abul-Khoudoud, of Ashland; Milena Clarke, of Ashland; Kaitlyn Stevens, of Ashland; Jordan Ekers, of Ashland; Morgan Blair, of Ashland; Madison Howard, of Ashland; Alexander McMeans, of Ashland; Mackenzie Humphrey, of Ashland; Cameron Hester, of Ashland; Peyton Coburn, of Ashland; Avery Webb, of Catlettsburg; Austin Brinkman, of Catlettsburg; Bradley McCoy, of Catlettsburg; Taylor Smith, of Catlettsburg; and Elaine Gollihue, of Grayson.
Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.