LEXINGTON, Ky. - The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences has announced that more than 1,550 undergraduates qualified for the Spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean's List. Local students on the list include:

Allison Spears of Catlettsburg, Kentucky - Neuroscience

John Pina of Ashland - Biology

Steven Caldwell of Catlettsburg, Kentucky - Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies

Clifton Kouns of Grayson, Kentucky - Biology

Caitlin Redden of Ashland - English

Hunter Prince of Ashland - Biology

Jason Zheng of Ashland - Biology

Hannah Gillette of Ashland - Political Science

Malfridur Helgadottir of Barboursville - Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies

Brittany Mencotti of Barboursville - Psychology

Madeline Howell of Huntington - Psychology

Madison Howard of Ashland - Mathematics

Elaine Gollihue of Grayson, Kentucky - History

Daniel Abul-Khoudoud of Ashland - Biology

Isabella Chirico of Huntington - English

Cameron Hester of Ashland - Neuroscience

Cheyenne Arbogast of Barboursville - Linguistics

Milena Clarke of Ashland - Psychology

To be included on the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA. Congratulations to the high-achieving students who put in the time and effort to meet the academic requirements to make the Dean's List.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.