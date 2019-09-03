LEXINGTON, Ky. - The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences has announced that more than 1,550 undergraduates qualified for the Spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean's List. Local students on the list include:
Allison Spears of Catlettsburg, Kentucky - Neuroscience
John Pina of Ashland - Biology
Steven Caldwell of Catlettsburg, Kentucky - Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies
Clifton Kouns of Grayson, Kentucky - Biology
Caitlin Redden of Ashland - English
Hunter Prince of Ashland - Biology
Jason Zheng of Ashland - Biology
Hannah Gillette of Ashland - Political Science
Malfridur Helgadottir of Barboursville - Writing, Rhetoric, and Digital Studies
Brittany Mencotti of Barboursville - Psychology
Madeline Howell of Huntington - Psychology
Madison Howard of Ashland - Mathematics
Elaine Gollihue of Grayson, Kentucky - History
Daniel Abul-Khoudoud of Ashland - Biology
Isabella Chirico of Huntington - English
Cameron Hester of Ashland - Neuroscience
Cheyenne Arbogast of Barboursville - Linguistics
Milena Clarke of Ashland - Psychology
To be included on the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA. Congratulations to the high-achieving students who put in the time and effort to meet the academic requirements to make the Dean's List.