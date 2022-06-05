HUNTINGTON — Students from Grace Christian School competed in the 44th annual American Association of Christian Schools (AACS) National Competition at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, on April 5-7.
Approximately 1,800 students and sponsors from 28 states participated in the competition, having captured top honors in their state contests. The students, representing over 170 Christian high schools, competed in 76 categories in the five basic areas of Bible, music, speech, art and academics.
The Bible competition included Bible quiz teams, preaching and teaching. Academic competition included academic testing, creative writing and a science fair. Music students challenged each other in solo and group competitions for both vocal and instrumental music. Speech contestants participated in debate, dramatic interpretation, original oratory, acting and other categories. Art students displayed their pieces for the art contest.
A ministry of Grace Gospel Church, Grace Christian School students earned the following awards:
Spanish: Anette Licona, third place.
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Eliana Stoll, first place.
Acting: Anna Brewer, Annie Brubeck, Isabelle Henderson, Grace Napier, Madison Powell, Eliana Stoll, first place.
