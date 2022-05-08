The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — On April 24, West Virginia Wesleyan College held the annual Academic and Leadership Awards Ceremony, in which students, faculty and staff were honored for their outstanding academic and leadership performances and efforts.

The awards were presented to honor students in academics, athletics, campus life and more.

The following is a list of awards announced during the ceremony that were given to local students:

Outstanding Peer Leaders: Allison Weiss, Class of 2022, of Hurricane, West Virginia.

Outstanding Freshman Art & Design Major: Milo Hayes, Class of 2025, of Julian, West Virginia.

Outstanding Senior: Rebecca Osborne, Class of 2022, of Hurricane, West Virginia.

Outstanding BS in Physics: Baylee Senator, Class of 2022, of Chapmanville, West Virginia.

Senior Academic and Leadership Achievement: Baylee Senator, Class of 2022, of Chapmanville, West Virginia; and Allison Weiss, Class of 2022, of Hurricane, West Virginia.

