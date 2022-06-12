The American Legion Mountaineer Boys State is the West Virginia version of The American Legion’s Boys State program.
The American Legion Boys State has been a program of The American Legion since 1935. It was founded in 1936 and holds the second oldest charter in the nation. American Legion Mountaineer Boys State is the only program in the nation that is still held in the same location (WVU Jackson’s Mill) where it was founded.
Mountaineer Boys State typically has approximately 400 citizens that graduate from the program each year. The camp is held annually and typically during the second full week of June.
At the American Legion Boys State, participants are exposed to the rights and privileges, the duties and the responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical with city, county and state governments operated by the students elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational programs.
High school juniors are selected by local American Legion Posts to attend the program. In most cases, expenses associated with attending this program are paid by a sponsoring American Legion Post, a local business or another community-based organization; however, individuals may sponsor an eligible candidate to the program.
This year Huntington Post 16, of The American Legion, is sponsoring eight young men from Huntington. They are: Kyle Phillips and Marshall Reynolds, from Huntington St. Joseph Central High School School; and Hunter Gracey, Caleb Hill, Ethan Lovejoy, Jake Mave, Ryan Ramey and Sage Sigdale from Huntington High School.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.