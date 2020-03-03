CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Two local students are among more than 200 who are spending their spring break serving others through a mission trip.

Cedarville University is sending 16 Global Outreach (GO) teams with more than 209 students, faculty and staff members to domestic and international locations to serve others during spring break March 2-8.

Emily Kuhn, of Ona, and Christopher Clark, of Hurricane, West Virginia, are among the students participating.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students.

