HUNTINGTON — First Stage Theatre Company’s Ashley Miller won a Freddie G Student Direction or Choreography award and the group earned other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.
The event, dedicated to rewarding and celebrating student-driven musical theater programs, was Jan. 13-15 at the Cobb Convention Center in Atlanta.
Miller also made it to the callback for a yet-to-be-announced special video project that will promote musicals in schools.
Students Samantha Meek and Jamie Mullens were named Junior Theater Festival All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers.
At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
First Stage Theatre Company presented Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach JR.” to Broadway composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki (“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”); Khalia Davis, multidisciplinary artist and artistic director of Bay Area Children’s Theatre, and actor Evan Ruggiero (Drama Desk Nominated Actor, “Beast” in Olney Theatre Center’s “Beauty and The Beast”).
The judges raved about First Stage Theatre Company’s performance.
“These students’ use of breath was well placed and very effective in ‘Everywhere that you are,” Davis said. “It’s clear First Stage Theatre Company encourages leadership in their programming. There were quite a few young leaders involved in the presentation, including their student choreographer, Ashley Miller, who elevated the performance just by stepping into their power and owning their light with confidence. All the other young people stepped up to match it.”
Added Rokicki, “First Stage Theatre Company showed us such great ensemble work and fantastic characterization, not to mention inventive and fun student choreography that was well executed. You can tell that this program develops teamwork, great storytelling skills and such a sense of play and fun. Those performers looked like they were having the time of their life!”
Ruggiero said, “First Stage Theatre Company had great storytelling and killer vocals! I loved their dancing and musical comedy. They are magnificent storytellers and can focus on the entertainment factor and putting on a good show. I would watch a show from this theatre company all day long. I send my congratulations to them on their beautiful storytelling and overall production.”
A total of 125 groups from 28 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Canada, and Australia, participated in the festival in the junior theater festival.
The weekend included panels and performances from the original “Mean Girls” Broadway cast members Krystina Alabado, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Kate Rockwell and Kyle Selig; Katy Geraghty (“Into the Woods,” Broadway); Taylor Iman Jones (“SIX,” Broadway); Daniel Yearwood (“Hamilton,” Broadway), and Pasek & Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Greatest Showman”). Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions delivered the festival keynote.
Groups enjoyed a New Works Showcase of performance selections from upcoming Broadway Junior musicals presented by JTF groups, and other mainstage performances featuring powerhouse Broadway guests and took part in workshops.
