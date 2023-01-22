The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Members of Huntington’s First Stage Theatre Company perform “James and the Giant Peach JR.” at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — First Stage Theatre Company’s Ashley Miller won a Freddie G Student Direction or Choreography award and the group earned other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.

The event, dedicated to rewarding and celebrating student-driven musical theater programs, was Jan. 13-15 at the Cobb Convention Center in Atlanta.

