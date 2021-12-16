As many bluegrass fans already know, local musician Chris Davis has found success in the genre after joining the International Bluegrass Music Association award-winning band The Grascals. Hailing from Ona, Davis has added to the band’s powerhouse vocal abilities.
Not long ago, The Grascals’ IBMA award-winning banjo player Kristin Scott Benson had to leave the band for a while to deal with the death of her father, Fred Scott, who helped instill his daughter’s love for the banjo. It was then that The Grascals decided to bring in a temporary banjo player for a three-concert run — Davis’ 15-year-old son, banjo whiz Gibson Davis.
Not only would Gibson get to perform with one of the best bluegrass bands in the business for a short while, he also parlayed that experience into a concert this weekend at the Mountaineer Opry in Barboursville with his own group.
“My dad called me and he said, ‘Kristin’s dad has passed away, and she needs to be with him,’ and fortunately she got to be at his funeral and play one last song for him,” said Gibson Davis. “So, my dad said, ‘They want you to sit in for Kristin for a few shows. Do you think you can do this?’ I said, ‘Yes. I will try my best and get these songs down as best as I can. We’ll see how it goes.’ It was really a shocker that they thought of me. Out of all the great pickers out there, they put enough faith in me to sit in for Kristin, who is the multiple IBMA Banjo Player of the Year.”
Once Davis accepted the challenge, he went about learning the songs for the concert performances.
“I had about a week or so to prepare,” Gibson said. “So, I texted Danny Roberts of The Grascals, and he sent me a list of about 25 songs that the Grascals usually do in concert. I sat down every day as soon as I got home from school, and I practiced those songs. We did three shows — one in Dandridge, Tennessee; one in Sullivan, Illinois; and one out in Oklahoma. That was a real trip because we travelled in the big van, and that was my first real taste of what it is like to be on the road with a professional band. The first show might have been a little wobbly, but I got in the groove of things, and I think I did all right, and everybody else seemed to think I did OK as well.”
The veterans in The Grascals are familiar with show business and what works on the concert circuit. Almost instantly, the teenage Gibson had the bluegrass fans in attendance on his side. Still, there was nothing easy about his stint, as the group did not have time to rehearse.
“We did not get to practice all together as a group,” Gibson said. “I practiced the breaks that I heard on their albums, and we got to the shows, and that was that, time to play. That is where it came in handy being as young as I am.
“I think many bluegrass fans are biased towards seeing younger pickers, and that is good as the younger generation, including myself, are going to try our best to keep the music alive. They told the audience how old I was, and they might have been shocked at first. But I tried my best to put on a good show for them with the rest of the guys, and I think the audiences really enjoyed it. It was a good experience for me, that’s for sure, as it was my real first taste of being in a top band, even if it was temporarily.”
Now, on Saturday, Dec. 18, the Gibson Davis Band will perform at the Mountaineer Opry at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for kids 12 and younger.
The members of the Gibson Davis Band include Gibson on banjo; Jason Hale, normally a member of the band Turning Ground on bass; Darren Wasson; Maddie Murray and Shayne Bartley.
As far as Gibson’s musical influences, it all starts with his musician grandfather Danny Davis along with his father, Chris Davis. As for banjo players, he loves the picking styles of J.D. Crowe, Earl Scruggs and Ron Stewart as well as the overall sound of bands such as Blue Highway, IIIrd Tyme Out and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver.
“The Grascals are also one of my favorite bands,” Gibson said. “I know a lot of the people in those groups, and they are really nice folks. Having that connection of being friends with them and being able to talk with them increases my respect for them.”