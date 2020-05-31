Seth Hamm, of Coal Grove, Ohio, was recently honored as the recipient of the Timothy Award at Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
The Timothy Award was developed for members of the Awana Youth Program who have completed all club requirements in the Cubbies, Sparks, and Truth & Training classes. Seth was able to accomplish this goal during the spring quarter of the program, as he continued to memorize scriptures, complete book lessons and share the gospel.
Seth is the son of Scott and Katie Hamm, the brother of Laura Hamm (the 2018 Timothy Award recipient), and the grandson of Steve and Jane Garrett and Ron and Jo Hamm. The Timothy Award is the highest honor awarded in the Awana program. It reflects the words of the apostle Paul, as he instructs his apprentice, Timothy, to share his faith through word and deed, while studying to show himself an approved workman to God.
Seth is a sixth-grade student at Dawson-Bryant Middle School, and he has been a member of the Awana club since age 3. The Hamm family are members at Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist church. Seth says he confessed Jesus as his Lord and Savior at age 5, regularly attends Sunday school and worship service at his church, and he has had almost perfect attendance in the Awana Club every year.
He said he thanks his teachers and family at Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church for teaching him the truth of God’s Word and praying for him.
Through his school and community, Seth has been actively involved and continues to strive to fulfill God’s Word, as is stated in Hebrews 12:1, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.”
Seth’s strong sense of intrinsic motivation has compelled him to be accepted into the Gifted Enrichment program at his school, where he has earned straight As since Kindergarten. He is also an active member of the Dawson-Bryant Christian Youth Association, where he worships with peers every Wednesday during lunch.
Athletically, Seth has taken Hebrews’ words literally and used his talents to run cross country, earning him the title as third in the 13th annual Ohio Middle School and Elementary State Cross Country Championship in the two mile. Seth also has played guard for the Hustlin’ Hornets travel basketball team for the past four years.