HUNTINGTON — Are you interested in helping preserve railroad history? If so, the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society is looking for you.
The society, organized Sept. 1, 1959, as a chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, has sponsored outings to various local railroad facilities and, beginning in 1966, operated its first so-called New River Train excursion between Huntington and Hinton, West Virginia. During its most recent years, about 4,000 passengers were carried every October through the scenic and remote New River Gorge — all of which meant a lot of income for hotels, restaurants and tourist bus operators in Huntington, St. Albans and Charleston.
But after the 2018 trips, Amtrak changed its policies, denying railroad historical societies permission to bring in privately owned coaches to intermediate cities or adding privately owned cars to Amtrak’s thrice-weekly New York-Chicago Cardinal at intermediate points. That wiped out not only the New River Trains, but also school trips and other tourist operations to The Greenbrier at White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and New York City aboard the Cardinal.
“We value the private car and charter businesses and will continue to support them on a sound economic and operational footing,” says Kimberly Woods, Amtrak’s public relations manager in Washington. “In 2019, the Autumn Colors Express consisted of privately owned vintage railroad cars assembled and powered by Amtrak locomotives. This special excursion operated on the route normally traveled by the Amtrak Cardinal between Huntington and Charleston, Kanawha Falls, Hawks Nest Dam, Thurmond and Hinton.”
Woods did not comment on the question about adding or dropping privately owned cars at intermediate points on the Cardinal’s route. She also did not mention that the Autumn Colors Express, operated by the Rail Excursion Management Co. in Seattle, Washington, did not run in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local society’s resulting financial difficulties forced it to sell its “world headquarters” building at 1323 8th Ave. to satisfy its debts. After that, all that was left for the society was its outdoor museum at the corner of Memorial Boulevard and 14th Street West in Huntington.
“We need new, younger members to help us develop the museum,” says Willard R. “Skip” Reinhard, the society’s president. “We made a good start in 1962 when we received the former Chesapeake & Ohio Railway steam locomotive 1308, one of the last steamers to run on the C&O. We have since added a couple of cabooses and a tool shed that once was owned by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad. We need these new members to help us teach the public about our railroad heritage.”
Now the society is trying to transfer heavy metal parts and tools from ex-Amtrak baggage car 1157 to ex-CSX Transportation boxcar 302508 in its South Yard Maintenance Facility along 8th Avenue near where its building was located. The society hopes to scrap the baggage car to get a little money and have the boxcar hauled down to the museum so railroad memorabilia can be displayed in it.
Many of the society’s members have resigned or don’t attend the monthly meetings — which usually take place at the museum or a local church — because there are no more free train rides available to them. That has left an active attendance of 15 to 20 people.
“I started as a teenage car host on the New River Train, shepherded it through the CSX bureaucracy as resident vice president West Virginia, and ended up as an Amtrak engineer pulling the New River Train,” says Tim Hensley, a board member of the society and its national representative to the National Railway Historical Society. “When I was young, I was mentored by such older members as John Killoran, Dave Bond, Gerry Hott, Willis Cook and Lloyd Lewis. Now I’d like to return the favor by mentoring present-day younger people.”
The society does still own two private luxury coaches — the Braddock Inn and the NYC 38 — and they are on lease to a tourist operation in New Jersey. But that lease barely pays for the monthly rental of CSX’s South Yard, which the society is trying to empty out so it can avoid that expense.
New members — particularly younger ones — are now sought to help longtime members do needed work and keep the society going.