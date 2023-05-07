Carrie Hensley, RN, MSN, associate director for Patient Care Services at Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, is awarded the 2023 Advancement of Nursing Programs Nurse Executive of the Year by U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis R. McDonough in a ceremony at VA headquarters in Washington, D.C. Hensley, center, is pictured with McDonough, left, and Dr. Christopher Saslo, right, assistant undersecretary for Health for Patient Care Services.
Dwayne Rider | HWW VAMC Public Affairs officer
HUNTINGTON — Carrie Hensley, RN, MSN, associate director for Patient Care Services at Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, was awarded the 2023 Advancement of Nursing Programs Nurse Executive of the Year by U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis R. McDonough in a ceremony at VA headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The annual award is given to individuals who have been nominated by their colleagues for outstanding service to veterans and the Department of Veterans Affairs. They have demonstrated excellence and the highest level of dedication to their profession.
“It is an honor to be recognized as the Secretary’s Award recipient for the Advancement of Nursing Programs,” Hensley said in a news release. “While my name may be on the award, it recognizes the work of all our nursing staff at the facility. We have an amazing team, and my role is to support them in their efforts. It is an honor to serve alongside our staff in caring for the most deserving patients, our nation’s veterans.
“While this is a great accomplishment, our work is far from complete,” she continued. “I plan on continuing to work with our facility’s executive leadership team and facility leaders to continue to improve the care we provide while supporting our staff.”
Hensley was appointed as associate director for Patient Care Services at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in May 2017, a position she had served in as interim associate director since August 2016.
“The entire HWW VAMC team is proud of Ms. Hensley and are grateful for her hard work in service to our veterans, their families, and our teammates,” Brian Nimmo, HWW VA Medical Center director, said in the release. “She is a terrific leader who demonstrates our core values each day she comes to work and is truly deserving of this incredibly meaningful recognition.”
The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Nation’s largest single employer of nurses, joins the American Nurses Association in honoring America’s nurses. In recognition of their dedication and commitment to the nation’s veterans, six nurses and/or health professionals are recipients of the annual Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing annually. Each recipient’s contributions reflect the highest standards of excellence in patient-driven care.
