HUNTINGTON — Carrie Hensley, RN, MSN, associate director for Patient Care Services at Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, was awarded the 2023 Advancement of Nursing Programs Nurse Executive of the Year by U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis R. McDonough in a ceremony at VA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The annual award is given to individuals who have been nominated by their colleagues for outstanding service to veterans and the Department of Veterans Affairs. They have demonstrated excellence and the highest level of dedication to their profession.

