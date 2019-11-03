HUNTINGTON — Ron Wroblewski, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Tri-State Chapter 949, has been asked to speak at the U.S. Marine Corps 244th Birthday Ball in Point Pleasant later this month.
During the American Revolution, the Continental Congress passes a resolution stating that “two Battalions of Marines be raised” for service as landing forces for the recently formed Continental Navy. The resolution, drafted by future U.S. President John Adams and adopted in Philadelphia, created the Continental Marines and is now observed as the birth date of the United States Marine Corps.
The day is mainly celebrated by personnel, veterans or other people related to the Marine Corps. Usually, it is marked with a Marine Corps Birthday Ball with a formal dinner, birthday cake and entertainment.
These Birthday Balls take place all around the world on Nov. 10. The Marine Corps League Meigs-Gallia-Mason Detachment 1180 will present their 244th Birthday Ball on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the American Legion Post 23 located at 100 Second St., Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge; however, a donation is expected.
Those who plan to attend are asked to contact Commandant Jim Doss at 740-441-5638 or Patti Leib at 740-591-8611, as soon as possible. RSVPs are due by Nov. 5.
Wroblewski, a Charleston native, graduated from Gallia Academy High School and is a Vietnam combat veteran who served as a field radio operator with the Marine Corps from mid-1963 to late 1969 (Vietnam 1965-66).