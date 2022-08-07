The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dr. Sarah Stevens, of Barboursville, was crowned Mrs. All-Star United States 2023 on the historic Savannah Theatre stage July 30.

Stevens and the other contestants began their week July 27 with meetings and rehearsals. They attended the live production of “Grease” at the Savannah Theatre and a riverboat dinner cruise on the Georgia Queen on the Savannah River. They also made appearances around Savannah and participated in a scavenger hunt and a queen’s gala.

