Dr. Sarah Stevens, of Barboursville, was crowned Mrs. All-Star United States 2023 on the historic Savannah Theatre stage July 30.
Stevens and the other contestants began their week July 27 with meetings and rehearsals. They attended the live production of “Grease” at the Savannah Theatre and a riverboat dinner cruise on the Georgia Queen on the Savannah River. They also made appearances around Savannah and participated in a scavenger hunt and a queen’s gala.
Stevens captured the title after competing in a personal interview with the judges, fitness and gown with onstage question.
Now she will make appearances across the nation. She will also become the face of the national nonprofit, USASO.
As Mrs. All-Star United States, she will walk the runway in New York Fashion Week.
The Miss All-Star United States Pageant provides for the empowerment and advancement of women, while promoting community involvement and a healthy lifestyle.
