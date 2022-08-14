HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington residents will take part in a summit Monday in Washington, D.C., to advance the American Rosie Movement, a social movement led by the spirit of Rosie the Riveters.
The host for the day-long summit is the School of Public Affairs at American University. In the middle of the day, a dogwood tree will be planted in honor of Rosies. A quote from Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II who recently died, will be on the marble stone at the base of the tree, reading, “We did it together!”
Pamela McCoy, past president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs for WV, and Victoria Bosley, a certified speech therapist and volunteer for ARM since 2010 are the Huntington residents attending the summit.
The founder of The American Rosie Movement, Anne Frazier-Montague, is a native of Huntington who returned to West Virginia after living in many states and internationally.
“My first years during the war were very important in guiding me now,” said Montague in a news release. “My mother, Jessie Frazier, worked in what we called ‘the war factory,’ which was Polan Industries. Mother’s parents, Henry and Tennessee Jacobs, took care of me and my sister, Leah, and I treasure that time with them.
“On day about 16 years ago, as I was writing about my memory of V.J. day, August 15, 1945, I realized that the way to remember my very special family and to show what West Virginia can do was to memorialize the women workers during WWII. It took me over a year to find a Rosie, but when I did, I knew it was my life’s work to get all (Americans) to find, interview and work with these fascinating women.”
Since then, Montague says the 18 projects with Rosies have been completed, and the movement has helped communities find and honor their Rosies.
“After more than 200 interviews and 14 years’ work, we now lease with a phrase that Rosies used during WWII, ‘We work better when we work together!’” Montague said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.