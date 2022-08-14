The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rosie the Riveter.jpg

Rosies performed all sorts of jobs as the U.S. ramped up production for World War II, including those traditionally held by men as women replaced them entering the armed forces.

 Art by J. Howard Miller

HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington residents will take part in a summit Monday in Washington, D.C., to advance the American Rosie Movement, a social movement led by the spirit of Rosie the Riveters.

The host for the day-long summit is the School of Public Affairs at American University. In the middle of the day, a dogwood tree will be planted in honor of Rosies. A quote from Hershel “Woody” Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II who recently died, will be on the marble stone at the base of the tree, reading, “We did it together!”

