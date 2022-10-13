The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — On Saturday afternoon, the annual Localization Pop Up Show will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the West Edge Factory venue at 1040 Vernon St. in Huntington. The event was created to highlight the arts scene in Huntington and the surrounding region.

This year, the Localization Pop Up Show will feature an impressive list of over 45 artists displaying and selling their unique creations with local and regional musicians and filmmakers showcasing their work as well. This event is free to the public and it will be an opportunity to support the local arts scene while filling up the gift-giving lists as the holidays come near.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you