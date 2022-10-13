HUNTINGTON — On Saturday afternoon, the annual Localization Pop Up Show will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the West Edge Factory venue at 1040 Vernon St. in Huntington. The event was created to highlight the arts scene in Huntington and the surrounding region.
This year, the Localization Pop Up Show will feature an impressive list of over 45 artists displaying and selling their unique creations with local and regional musicians and filmmakers showcasing their work as well. This event is free to the public and it will be an opportunity to support the local arts scene while filling up the gift-giving lists as the holidays come near.
The Localization Pop Up Show was created by Lilly Dyer and Heath Holley a few years ago when they were Marshall University students. Both Dyer and Holley still run the event, which has found success at the West Edge Factory, a venue that is run by the nonprofit Coalfield Development.
Many will know Heath Holley from his time performing with the band Massing. Recently, he has also put his visual arts studies at Marshall to use as a graphic designer and illustrator while still working with Dyer to grow the Localization Pop Up Show.
Beginning in 2018, the event started out with a list of about 20 or so artists and has grown each year into the big happening it is today with the help of local sponsors who have stepped up to support it, including Chad Pemberton, Ken’s Pickleball Academy, Impact Media, Whizzbang Booking and Management and Thrax CBD.
“This year, we will feature 46 local and regional art vendors as well as live music by Rachel Angel, Ally Fletcher, Nolan Taylor and Hello June,” said Holley. “We will also have a local film festival happening at the same time as well as an art exhibit, and basically as much great stuff as we can cram into one big room. We usually start planning this event in March or April and then steadily work towards it through the year. Then, once we hit July, August and September, we really kick everything into gear and start locking everything in. My friend Lilly Dyer and I are the ones that coordinate it, so there is always a lot of back-and-forth between us, as well as with the other people who help us out including Kadin Tooley and Leah Gore.”
Holley and Dyer try to make room for artists who have a connection to the region while encouraging local Huntington artists who may have never shown their artwork in public.
“We try to specifically hone it in to Appalachian creators,” said Holley. “A lot of these artists are from West Virginia, although we will have some people come in from Ohio and Kentucky. But, we have a good chunk of our artists coming in from Marshall University this year, too, because we like to give a discount to Marshall students to encourage them to get involved. We want to make sure that not only is this a place for people that are already well-acquainted with art vending, but it is also a place for new artists to get some experience as they may have never done this before. They may not have the experience or resume to get into bigger art shows like the Pumpkin Festival or at Tamarack and events like those, so they can come here and get a taste of it.”
After months of hard work putting together a growing arts event in Huntington, Holley and Dyer are a bit anxious until the day of the Localization Pop Up Show, when they can watch everything go smoothly.
“It is super-stressful until the doors open,” said Holley. “There is a lot of running around and picking up stuff that we forgot, trying to follow the schedule as best we can. But, once everybody is in there, it’s kind of magical. You don’t often get to be under the same roof with as many creators as we have at Localization, and to be in the same room with so many creative people that you have something in common with, if that makes sense. I always describe it as this tangible feeling that you have when you are in that room.”
