HUNTINGTON — Part of the local Huntington arts scene returns Friday when the Localization Pop-Up Show 2021 takes place from 6 to 9 p.m.
This is a chance to see what the creatives of the Tri-State are doing with their talent, to peruse and perhaps purchase a unique piece offered by 40-plus art vendors as well as take in original short films and live music.
The Localization Pop-Up Show 2021 will take place at the West Edge Factory building located at 1040 Vernon St. in West Huntington. The event is free and for all ages.
The “locally created, locally curated” art that will be shown and made available for purchase will range from fashion and photography to paintings, films, prints, illustrations and ceramics. Some of the artists featured will include Katy Adams (screen-printing, painting and illustration), Grayson Collins (painting, designs and handmade jewelry), Vince Alonzo (photography), Brianna Taft (handmade vintage jewelry), Terri Holley (The Fire Within fused glass studio), LBE (Loved By Erika), Mike Bowen (ceramics), Jimbo Valentine of Amalgam Unlimited (illustration, graphic design and photo manipulation), Maggie Lafear of Sustaineramics, Meg Osborne (photography), Brandy Jeffreys (painting) and photographer Hunter Way.
Live music will be presented by Johnny Conqueroo, Emmalea Deal, Grown Bones and DJ Drunkle and Zoroger.
An event like this cannot happen without sponsors, and Friday’s official get-together is an example of the Localization organization working with sponsors such as Impact Media, Chad Pemberton, Whizzbang Booking and Management and Awful International.
Localization is a pro-arts organization created by Heath Holley and Lilly Dyer.
“The local arts scene in Huntington has come together more in recent years as it has become more in the public eye and organized,” said Holley, who also performs with the band Massing. “Lilly and I were both arts students at Marshall University, so we know a bunch of artists here locally. Originally and now, the idea for the Localization Pop-Up Show is to bring attention to and highlight up-and-coming artists and younger artists and try and get them acquainted with established artists who were already out there and doing stuff in the community. We want to give them a low-stakes opportunity to put some of their work together and put up a booth and sell it.”
Holley thinks it is important to combine artistic genres when hosting a program like this event.
“We also want to do this with live music,” said Holley. “In Huntington especially, if you want to compare side-by-side the music scene to the arts scene, the music scene is a little bit more advanced. You can book a music event here and people will show up no matter what. But if you have an event such as the Pop-Up Show with just artists, it might be harder to pull people in. This way, we want to highlight the music scene along with everything else that is happening.”
A third aspect of the Localization Pop-Up Show 2021 is the filmmaking side of the artistic ledger. Many of the best films submitted will be screened at the event Friday.
“The short film side of the Localization Pop-Up Show 2021 is coordinated by Kadin Tooley.
“The original, local short films presented at the event will be judged by guest judges Tijah Bumgarner, who teaches video production at Marshall University, WSAZ-TV’s Tim Irr, Mike Murdoch of the Alchemy Theatre Troupe in Barboursville and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.”
As for the goals of the Localization organization, the encouragement of new talent is seen as the key to growing the local arts scene in the Tri-State.
“We want to do more community-driven things to cultivate more artists in our area,” said Holley. “In the future, we want to connect the arts scene to more low-income neighborhoods and rural areas. We want to make some digital film and art equipment more accessible to people in our region as well. Right now, we just want to keep growing and cultivating and strengthening what is already going on here in Huntington.”
After the Localization Pop-Up Show 2021 ends at 9 p.m., the fun will turn toward the official Pop-Up Afterparty to be hosted at 10 p.m. by The Loud music venue and beer garden located at 741 6th Ave.
The bands scheduled to perform at the late show will include Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds, Tony From Bowling, Slut Pill, Jim Polak and Mr. Awful and Friends.
More information can be found at facebook.com/localizationwv.