HUNTINGTON — One of the most memorable performances with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra for John Jones is the first one after it was chartered in 1970.
Jones, 72, who is now the principal horn player for the symphony orchestra, was a student at Marshall University at the time. The concert was performed on May 2, 1971, in the Huntington Galleries. The symphony was then known as the Huntington Chamber Orchestra. The group would later change its name around the turn of the century.
Jones filled in for another French horn player and would later become a contracted member. Within two to three years of that initial concert, Jones was named the principal horn player.
“It was an honor to get to play for all these people,” he said.
For more than 50 years, Jones has been part of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. His experience has included a number of events, such as performing at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., for the bicentennial celebration in 1976 under founding Conductor Paul W. Whear. In March 1984, Jones was the guest soloist during the orchestra’s 30th season.
Over the years, several important members and contributors of the symphony orchestra made an impact on Jones, such as David Becker, viola; Nancy Whear, violin; Patricia Green, principal violinist; Janet Bromley, violin; John Mead, trombone; Theodore Heger, principal oboist; and Paul Whear, the founding conductor of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra.
Jones most enjoys playing classical music, but movie scores such as “Star Wars” or opera music rank highly with him as well. Many of those arrangements use a French horn, he said.
Before moving to West Virginia in high school, Jones grew up in the Chicago area. His father first had him take piano lessons before Jones learned how to play the French horn from Louis Stout, who was in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and would later go on to teach music at the University of Michigan. Jones was 6 when he began learning the French horn.
Jones, who is now retired from Orders Construction Co., lives in St. Albans, West Virginia. Through his career in construction, he found a way to balance playing music with his work. While at Marshall, he debated majoring in music, but ultimately chose to study political science.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything better, to be able to work for them and to pursue this love of music that I’ve had … I was very fortunate, very lucky,” Jones said.
Music director Kimo Furumoto, who began conducting the Huntington Symphony Orchestra more than 20 years ago, said Jones has fulfilled an important leadership role as the principal horn player for many years. Jones is “a big supporter” of the symphony orchestra. Whenever Jones plays a beautiful horn solo, it lights up the room, Furumoto added.
Jones has an “understated confidence,” Furumoto said.
“He’s a person that’s always present and always there to do the job,” he said.
Ian Jessee, who became the executive director of the symphony orchestra last year, said Jones is the longest-serving member of the organization. Jones contributes not only as the principal horn player, but also as a member of the Sustainer Society, which helps with the overall success of the symphony orchestra.
“He is totally committed to this organization, so I’m just thrilled to have him on our team,” Jessee said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
