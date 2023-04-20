HUNTINGTON — As the years wore on, the whole psychedelic movement of the 1960s and early 1970s faded away and even became a little cliche as the times changed and the Disco movement invaded the timeline. But, at the original onslaught of the psychedelic scene, entities like the Joshua Light Show company and others invented moving visual art that was shown behind the musicians during concerts by legends such as the Allman Brothers Band, Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead, Frank Zappa, Jimi Hendrix and many other rising groups of the day.
Ultimately, the psychedelic scene was about creating a new, wide-open form of art that was found in music, light shows, concert posters, clothing and more outlets. Yes, mind expansion was a motivator as certain hallucinogen drugs became popular in the 1960s, with some well-documented negative consequences experienced. But ultimately, no drugs were needed to enjoy, be a part of, or make psychedelic art and music, as the human imagination was and is the ultimate art generator.
As with all trends, when the corporate world saw that half of a million people showed up to the Woodstock Festival, money, greed and exploitation soon followed. When a supposed underground scene finds itself on the side of a cereal box or being imitated in TV commercials, the gig is up.
Through the decades, however, what is known now as the classic rock music of the 1960s and 1970s has remained popular with each younger generation that has arrived since then. Those ‘tuned-in’ sounds of a half century ago also included soul, funk, heavy metal, southern rock, jazz rock, punk, reggae, rap/hip hop, Latin rock, Salsa, country rock, and other kinds of evolving styles of music that rose up and blossomed during those heady times.
In recent years, there has been a resurgence of the psychedelic music scene exemplified by bands like Tame Impala, Elder, Black Mountain and more.
There has also been an increase in the psych-music festivals that have appeared in recent years, from the Desert Daze Festival to the Levitation Festival and more. To go along with the music, young folks have also been reviving the art of 50 years ago, learning how to create a psychedelic light show with an old classroom overhead projector, two clear glass plates and a series of swirling paints and oils between the two plates that creates fluid designs that appear on venue walls, floors, ceiling, patrons and stages.
Here in Huntington, local music entrepreneur Landon Adams has created and produced Loopy Fest, which is the Tri-State’s own one-day psychedelic music and arts festival.
The Loopy Fest Psychedelic Music and Arts Festival takes place at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 5 p.m. The lineup of bands includes Hot Garbage, General Baxter, Spirit Ritual, Lux, Stupidhead and Seahags. The visual artists scheduled to appear include the Liquified Lightshow, the S.O.S. Lightshow and CHUD Lights.
Lasting well into the night, Loopy Fest is an 18-and-older event and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/loopyfest.
Loopy Fest producer Adams grew up in nearby Hurricane, West Virginia, and has spent a lot of time in the hospitality industry in Huntington. He currently works as an account executive for WOWK-TV, the local channel 13 television station.
“I pitched the idea to Tyler Cooper, who books The Loud, and the folks at Huntington Music and Arts Festival, and they gave me the inspiration to just go for it,” Adams said. “My main inspiration comes from the Levitation Music Festival, which happens every October in Austin, Texas, and the Desert Daze Festival that happens in California. The retro late 1960s and early 1970s music is my favorite genre. Authentic psychedelic music and garage rock has made a comeback over the last 20 years or so. Some of my favorite bands in the revival include Ty Segall and the Freedom Band and King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard.”
Adams said he is excited about the visual artists that will be doing their work this weekend.
“There are a couple of different aspects to the live visual arts displays,” said Adams. “Some people use digital equipment, where they will run some stuff through some old-school TVs, including a live camcorder. Some people bring a modern projector and run digital programming through it. As for this festival, the Liquified Lightshow will be coming in from Lexington, Kentucky, and they will do the old-school analog visuals with the projectors, plates and multi-colored liquids. As for the S.O.S. Lightshow, who are from the Dayton, Ohio, area, they use more of the modern digital technology and will be bringing a bunch of TVs for the show. CHUD Lights is a newer one on the scene and they are from Lexington as well and do a mix of both analog and digital technologies. There has been a big psychedelic arts scene that has popped up in Lexington over the last five years.”
As for the bands, Adams said he is excited about tapping up-and-coming psych-music bands for this festival, making the event a steppingstone for future big acts.
“The band Hot Garbage is from Toronto, Canada, and they just got back from a European tour, and they played at the Levitation Festival last year as well as the South By Southwest convention,” said Adams. “General Baxter comes to us from Cincinnati, the Spirit Rituals band comes from Nashville, and the Seahags are from the Lexington psych scene. Stupidhead is from up in Morgantown, and LUX is from Louisville, Kentucky.”
Adams said he is happy to be a part of the growing Huntington music and arts scene.
“We have a lot going on in town these days, with the Huntington Music and Arts Festival, Localization, the Ritter Park shows, and the Mountain Health Arena,” said Adams. “But there wasn’t anything focused on the psychedelic music scene, so that is why I wanted to go after this festival. Loopy Fest is a good way to get things going for our summer and fall concert season, which is why we do this event in April to try and get things going for the year. We are a small festival, yet we try to put the bands that come here on a pedestal and try to provide nice hospitality for them. We try to make it a fun experience for the bands so they don’t think that they are just coming here to perform and that’s it. We provide nice hotel rooms and we will bring in local chef Christopher Dixon from the Christopher’s Eats restaurant in Barboursville to cook for them. We want to get the bands on the map while trying to do the same with this festival.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.