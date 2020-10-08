When I was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, I thought that having cancer in the midst of a global pandemic was tragic timing. I found out the lump in my breast was, in fact, cancer on March 20 — the same day the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kanawha County, where I live.
At the time, all I could think of was that going through chemotherapy treatments that would compromise my immune system at the same time there’s a highly contagious, potentially deadly virus going around would be the worst thing that’s ever happened to me. Even worse, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 more adversely affects those with underlying health conditions such as cancer.
But I realized later I had been looking at the timing of my cancer diagnosis all wrong. It was actually lucky that I found the lump and was diagnosed when I was. My situation could have been infinitely worse if COVID-19 had stopped me from going to the doctor to get the lump checked out in the first place.
When the pandemic started, the CDC recommended that doctors delay routine or non-emergency care of patients for a time in order to mitigate the spread of the disease in hospitals and preserve masks and other equipment to be used during the pandemic.
If I had discovered the tumor a little later in the year, COVID-19 might have made me put off going to the doctor.
Even when the CDC’s recommendation changed, I might have put off going to the doctor out of fear of getting COVID-19. My doctors diagnosed my cancer at stage 2. It might have gotten much worse if I waited and put off those tests.
Timeliness is so important when you’re talking about cancer. It can mean the difference between life and death.
All that to say, please take it from me — go to the doctor, even during a pandemic. Get your mammograms and other cancer screenings.
I’m 35 years old. Regular mammograms aren’t even recommended for women until age 40. My cancer was diagnosed after I found the tumor. Breast cancer is the last thing I thought I expected this year. Cancer doesn’t seem to run in my family. I only found out recently that I had an aunt who also had breast cancer.
So, even if you think it can’t happen to you, it can. Don’t put off cancer screenings. But don’t stop at cancer screenings, either. Take your children for their well child visits and their scheduled immunizations. Get your flu shot this year.
Wear your mask, stay 6 feet away from other patients and use your hand sanitizer when you go, but don’t put off going to the doctor. Your health is too important. COVID-19 has taken so much from us; don’t let it take more than it already has.