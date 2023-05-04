The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

lj-carolina-road-2-topaz-enhance-faceai-topaz-denoise-faceai.png

Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road will perform at the Mountaineer Opry at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center in Barboursville.

 Submitted photo

BARBOURSVILLE — Lorraine Jordan is known in bluegrass music circles as the “Lady Of Tradition.” She is a band leader and musician, but Jordan is also a businesswoman who runs Lorraine’s Coffee House and Music Venue in Garner, North Carolina.

She also applies her business acumen to her touring band, Carolina Road. Being the female leader of a traveling bluegrass band is no easy feat, yet Jordan’s business sense keeps everything rolling smoothly.

