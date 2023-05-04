BARBOURSVILLE — Lorraine Jordan is known in bluegrass music circles as the “Lady Of Tradition.” She is a band leader and musician, but Jordan is also a businesswoman who runs Lorraine’s Coffee House and Music Venue in Garner, North Carolina.
She also applies her business acumen to her touring band, Carolina Road. Being the female leader of a traveling bluegrass band is no easy feat, yet Jordan’s business sense keeps everything rolling smoothly.
“The guys in the band are really kind and I don’t ask them to do anything that I wouldn’t do,” said Jordan. “We all work together as a team, and they appreciate me and know that I’m a businessperson. I’ve had a couple of them come up to me and say that I run the band like a business and they like the way I run it. I’ve been doing this for 27 years now. It does get hard on the road health wise, sometimes, but as far as traveling with the guys and doing our shows, that is no problem. But, it’s the fans that keeps me on the road, and we do about 60 dates a year.”
One of those dates is coming up this Saturday, May 6, when Jordan and Carolina Road make a return trip to perform at the Mountaineer Opry. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
Jordan was a high school band bass player while growing up near New Bern, North Carolina, not far from the Atlantic Ocean. While in the school jazz band, it was suggested one night that she could apply her bass skills to a bluegrass band.
It was during that jam and the following bluegrass get-togethers that she fell in love with the genre. For the last 25-plus years, Jordan has led her own band and found her music high on the bluegrass charts.
Jordan’s Barboursville visit comes on the heels of the release of her new single called “A Little bit of Bluegrass,” found on the Pinecastle Records label and on streaming outlets.
Jordan’s Carolina Road band includes Ben Greene on the banjo, Wayne Morris on lead guitar, Warren Blair on the fiddle, Kevin Lamm on bass and singer Allen Dyer.
“When I began to play in a bluegrass band when I was 16 or 17 years old, we traveled and performed and along the way we got to watch great groups like the Country Gentlemen, the Osborne Brothers, Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, the Stanley Brothers and more,” said Jordan.
“Then, when I moved to Greenville to go to college, we got more into bands like the New Grass Revival and the Seldom Scene and different bands, so I got a good variety of music from my roots. When I watched the Seldom Scene and saw how much fun they had onstage, it made bluegrass music seem more interesting to me. I enjoy the stage, and I feel like performing onstage is a part of me now.”
Jordan and Carolina Road also enjoy playing some traditional country music during their live shows, harkening back to the all-star album they recorded with many top stars of the Grand Ole Opry called “Country Grass.” The combination of both closely knit genres makes for a fun night onstage.
Jordan is also the driving force behind the successful Christmas In The Smokies music festival held every November in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and the newer Bluegrass In The Blue Ridge music festival that is held in Kingsport, Tennessee, every April.
