HUNTINGTON — As the arts scene in Huntington has grown, so has the Huntington Music and Arts Festival.
Foundry Theater, which was established last summer in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at City Hall, will host a new event, Lost and Foundry, as part of events leading up to the Huntington Music and Arts Festival. Lost and Foundry will be Tuesday, Aug. 30, in City Hall, and the festival is Saturday, Sept. 3.
“It’s like a short showcase of four different art forms that exist in the city of Huntington and around the state, but they haven’t been necessarily included in an HMAF event before,” said Foundry Theater director and co-founder Rachel Allinder.
The evening will begin with performances by Alchemy Theatre Troupe, followed by a reading from Huntington Literary Laureate Daniel O’Malley. The Good Time Show Horror Podcast will record a live show, and players from the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will perform. Dave Lavender will emcee the event.
Allinder said Lost and Foundry is a family-friendly event that brings together audiences to see art they might not normally see. Local vendors and artisans will also sell items during the event.
To raise money for Facing Hunger Foodbank, vintage merchandise, such as CDs and T-shirts, from local musicians and bands have been donated to sell during Lost and Foundry. From the merchandise sales, 100% of the money will go to the food bank.
Doors for Lost and Foundry will open at 6 p.m. for attendees to shop before the performances begin at 7 p.m. The show is expected to last around two hours. Lost and Foundry is free to attend.
Because the Foundry Theater began last summer, this year marks the first time the theater has had a chance to be part of the festival, though many involved have attended HMAF in the past, Allinder said.
In addition to Lost and Foundry, the theater is sponsoring an art display. Work that includes materials or concepts pertaining to environmental sustainability, such as upcycled art, can be dropped off Tuesday at the Foundry to be part of an art display during 9th Street Live on Friday night and during the festival Saturday. Artists who partake in the display are asked to leave contact information with their piece and a price if they want to sell it.
Throughout the week other festival events are scheduled, including the 72-hour film challenge at Marquee Cinemas on Monday, Aug. 29, and the HMAF talent show Thursday, Sept. 1. The Huntington Music and Arts Festival is Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Ritter Park amphitheater. To learn more, visit www.hmafestival.com.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
