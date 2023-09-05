The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Central City Ferry.jpeg

The Central City Ferry regularly carried people, horses and livestock back and forth across the Ohio River.

 Courtesy of Jerry Sutphin

Editor’s note: This is the 512th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.

Central City was once a thriving little town located just west of Huntington. Founded in 1893, it was annexed by Huntington in 1909. For two years, from 1907 until 1909, a steam ferryboat connected the little West Virginia community with neighboring Ohio.

