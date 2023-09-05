Editor’s note: This is the 512th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
Central City was once a thriving little town located just west of Huntington. Founded in 1893, it was annexed by Huntington in 1909. For two years, from 1907 until 1909, a steam ferryboat connected the little West Virginia community with neighboring Ohio.
According to noted river historian Frederick Way Jr., the author of “Way’s Packet Directory, 1848-1983,” the one-boiler sternwheeler originally was named the Pioneer City. Built at the Knox Boat Yard in Marietta, Ohio, in 1891, she first ran between Marietta and Williamstown, West Virginia. In 1905, the boat was sold to Martin F. Noll, who leased it to the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad to push a railroad transfer barge.
In 1906, the Pioneer City was purchased by the Central Wharf & Ferry Co. The new owners — Ellis C. Mace, Dr. Vickers (first name not known) and George M. Biggs — had the boat rebuilt at Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and renamed her the Central City.
The Central City Ferry regularly carried people, horses and livestock back and forth across the Ohio River between the West 14th Street landing in Central City and a dock on the Ohio side of the river.
Later, owners Paul Thomas and his brother-in-law Ed Smith successfully operated her from the 26th Street landing in Huntington.
They sold the boat to Kline O’Neill of Augusta, Kentucky, who in 1923 used parts of the craft in building his ferryboat Augusta. She operated for a number of years before being beached and finally dismantled in 1950.
