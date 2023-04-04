Editor’s Note: This is the 490th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes
The Fulton Tool Works was established in 1882 in Canal Fulton, Ohio. By 1916, the company needed more plant space and so relocated to Huntington, where it erected a factory building at 25th Street and Guyan Avenue.
Fulton manufactured hand tools such as screwdrivers, wrenches, wood planes, saws and axes, as well as specialized mining tools and oil well supplies.
Starting in 1905, the company’s hand tools were offered in the Sears, Roebuck & Co. mail-order catalog. However, once Sears introduced its Craftsman brand tools in 1927, Fulton tools remained in the company’s catalog but were listed as a cheaper, secondary brand.
The 1918 edition of the Huntington City Directory listed J.L Hawkins as president of Fulton Tool and Clyde C. Hartzell as vice president. The Directory’s 1920 edition identified Hatzell as general manager and James T. Powers as superintendent. The 1930 listing included only one name, John J. Adams, who was identified as general manager.
Over the years, Huntington’s Emmons & Hawkins Hardware Co. did a brisk business selling Fulton tools.
According to corporate records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, Fulton Tool Works went out of business in 1935, apparently a victim of the Great Depression.
