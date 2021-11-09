Established in Ceredo in 1925, the Union Concrete Pipe Co. turned out miles of pipe and millions of cinder and aggregate blocks each year, shipping its products to customers throughout West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. This photograph shows the plant as it appeared in 1939.
Editor’s note: This is the 417th in a series of articles recalling vanished Huntington scenes.
CEREDO — At its peak, the Union Concrete Pipe Co. turned out 30 miles of concrete pipe and nearly 2 million cinder and aggregate blocks a year, all produced to exacting specifications.
In 1937, J.L. Richmond, who had been associated with Edwin P. May and others in the Union Sand and Gravel Co., became the president of the pipe company, which had had been established in Ceredo in 1925. The busy plant serviced road and highway builders and construction contractors throughout West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
Mountains of materials were poured into the whirling, slashing maws of its mixing machines. In a typical year, that included 54,000 barrels of cement, 17,820 tons of cinders and aggregate, 12,640 tons of sand and 15,115 tons of crushed stone.
The plant was so arranged that materials arriving by truck or rail car were routed to the top of six massive silo-like structures on the north side of the 250-acre plant site. There they were separately stored. When needed for the manufacture of pipe or blocks, the materials were poured into revolving mixers. After being thoroughly mixed, the batch went to a battery of three pipe-forming machines and two block-making machines.
Molded into the desired shape and size, the pipes and blocks then were placed in a steam room for final curing.
Until the Ceredo floodwall was built, the riverbank plant was regularly all but washed away by recurring floods. When completed, the floodwall put an end to that.
According to records in the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, the pipe company’s license to do business was revoked in 2000 when it failed to file an annual report.
